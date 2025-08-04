What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:BDG FY2026 Earnings?

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.28.

