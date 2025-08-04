What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for EFSI FY2025 Earnings?

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Financial Services’ FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFSI

Eagle Financial Services Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSI opened at $33.02 on Monday. Eagle Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $177.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Financial Services

In other news, Director Scott M. Hamberger purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $26,319.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,701. This trade represents a 9.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,923 shares of company stock worth $60,219. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,640,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.