What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Ulta Beauty Q2 Earnings?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.69. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2026 earnings at $23.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

ULTA stock opened at $507.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $523.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

