What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for NBIX FY2026 Earnings?

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.19. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

NBIX stock opened at $128.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $157.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,550. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,251 shares of company stock worth $11,672,602. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

