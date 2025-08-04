What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for CDRO FY2025 Earnings?

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg’s FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CDRO opened at $8.26 on Monday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 424,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.