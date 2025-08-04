What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for CDRO FY2025 Earnings?

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Codere Online Luxembourg’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Codere Online Luxembourg’s FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ CDRO opened at $8.26 on Monday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.
