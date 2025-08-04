What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Nextracker Q2 Earnings?

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextracker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nextracker’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.37.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 703.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Nextracker by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Nextracker by 796.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 448.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $4,655,183.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 195,790 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,460.90. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $333,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 219,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,395. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,476 shares of company stock worth $12,169,880. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

