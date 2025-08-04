What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for LION Q1 Earnings?

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Lionsgate Studios’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lionsgate Studios’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LION. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of LION stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Lionsgate Studios has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 72,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $402,977.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,548,125 shares in the company, valued at $209,894,018.75. This represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,559,489 shares of company stock worth $8,950,186.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

