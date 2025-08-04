What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. HSBC raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $157.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.26. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,508.43. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,407.36. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,324. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

