What is William Blair’s Estimate for WTW Q1 Earnings?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.27 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $314.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 215.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $271.01 and a one year high of $344.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.30.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 252.05%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

