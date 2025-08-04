William Blair Estimates AbbVie’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.52 EPS.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.81.

AbbVie Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $195.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 518.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 25.3% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,489,000 after buying an additional 108,993 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,705,000 after buying an additional 125,568 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

