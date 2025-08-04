William Blair Expects Weaker Earnings for Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COIN. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.55.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $314.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.63 and its 200-day moving average is $259.38. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 3.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,560,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total transaction of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. This represents a 74.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,183,340 shares of company stock worth $434,983,956 over the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

