Wolfe Research Reiterates Peer Perform Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CYBR. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.39.

Shares of CYBR traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.00. 1,980,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,878. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 0.96.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

