Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

