Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,550,000 shares, anincreaseof164.5% from the June 30th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcculloch acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,708,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,602.30. This trade represents a 1.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,790,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 369,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,240,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $841.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

