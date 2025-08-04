Xperi (XPER) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter.

Xperi Price Performance

XPER stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. Xperi has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $264.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BWS Financial cut shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xperi stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 285.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Xperi worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

