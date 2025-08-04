XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) Receives $16.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on XIFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:XIFR opened at $9.21 on Friday. XPLR Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.30). XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

