XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.97. XPO has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.14.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of XPO by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,686 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,667,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in XPO by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,923,000 after buying an additional 1,605,001 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in XPO by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,730,000 after buying an additional 1,426,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 854.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after buying an additional 493,736 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

