XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,364 Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6,702.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 139,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 136,989 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,440,000 after purchasing an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 60,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Middlesex Water Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Middlesex Water Company has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80.
Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MSEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middlesex Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
