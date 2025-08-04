XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 8,128 Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ADUS opened at $104.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.46. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

