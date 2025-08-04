XTX Topco Ltd Has $786,000 Stake in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.32.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC opened at $73.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.74%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.