XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.20.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $1,692,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,314.40. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,768 shares of company stock worth $3,841,417. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WTS opened at $259.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.22. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.59 and a 52 week high of $263.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

