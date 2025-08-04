XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $787,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $567.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $567.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.26.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

