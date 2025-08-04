YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that YETI will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in YETI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $1,890,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82,048 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of YETI by 19.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 26.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

