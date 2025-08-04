Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Down 15% – Here’s Why

Shares of Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) were down 15% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 118,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 12,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.37 price target on Yorkton Equity Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

