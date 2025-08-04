Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) were down 15% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 118,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 12,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.37 price objective on Yorkton Equity Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YEG
Yorkton Equity Group Stock Performance
About Yorkton Equity Group
Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yorkton Equity Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Yorkton Equity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yorkton Equity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.