Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading Down 15% – Should You Sell?

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.17. 118,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 820% from the average session volume of 12,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.37 target price on shares of Yorkton Equity Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

