Zacks Research Comments on Novartis’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Novartis Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $115.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.83. Novartis has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after buying an additional 422,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after buying an additional 1,377,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after buying an additional 368,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,058,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,736,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,181,000 after buying an additional 128,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

