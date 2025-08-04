Zacks Research Predicts Lower Earnings for Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2027 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Melius Research set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Melius lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 11.3%

NYSE:IR opened at $75.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

