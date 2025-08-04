Zhengye Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZYBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Zhengye Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZYBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Zhengye Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of ZYBT stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Zhengye Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Zhengye Biotechnology
