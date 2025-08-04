Zhengye Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZYBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Zhengye Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZYBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Zhengye Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of ZYBT stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Zhengye Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Zhengye Biotechnology alerts:

About Zhengye Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is a veterinary vaccine manufacturer which encompasses research, development, manufacturing and sales of veterinary vaccines, with a focus on livestock vaccine principally in China. Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is based in Jilin, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhengye Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhengye Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.