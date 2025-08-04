Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Up 388.2% in July

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,370,000 shares, anincreaseof388.2% from the June 30th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $757,676.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,242.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $381,735.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,963.22. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $6,989,688 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.