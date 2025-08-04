Zoetis (ZTS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Zoetis to post earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.30 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zoetis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $147.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.35. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.63.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

