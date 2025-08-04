Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,989,000 after buying an additional 927,855 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 781.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 772,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 685,307 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,322,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,036,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 482,213 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

