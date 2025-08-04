Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 107 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 95.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.14.

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343.84. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GPI opened at $409.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.91 and a 52 week high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

