Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in FTI Consulting by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $165.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.75 and a 1 year high of $231.65.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $943.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.38 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

