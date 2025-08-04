Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCPC. Wall Street Zen cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price target on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $152.17 on Monday. Balchem Corporation has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $185.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $255.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

