Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,659,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 1.3%

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.