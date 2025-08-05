104,838 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,463,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after acquiring an additional 160,078 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 523,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TME opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TME shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Macquarie set a $26.20 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

