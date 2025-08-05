11,800 Shares in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $315.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 39,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $2,983,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,724.50. This represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,022.94. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,049 shares of company stock worth $8,713,391. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

