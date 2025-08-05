1,262 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 24,304 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 5,548.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 327,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 321,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 50,790 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Global-e Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.84 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

