1,909 Shares in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,909 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $26,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 43,336 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,720. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF opened at $122.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average of $119.40. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. BancFirst Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.78 and a 1 year high of $137.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

