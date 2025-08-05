22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Up 95.9% in July

22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 184,500 shares, anincreaseof95.9% from the June 30th total of 94,200 shares. Currently,46.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently,46.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

22nd Century Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.72. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $2,328.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($43.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($25.30) by ($18.17). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 524.68% and a negative net margin of 57.62%. The business had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 255.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 7.47% of 22nd Century Group worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

