27,100 Shares in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 9,393.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 945,863 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 192,714 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.44.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

