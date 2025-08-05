27,670 Shares in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Karman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Karman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,515,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,891,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Karman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,740,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Karman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,740,000.

Get Karman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRMN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Karman from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $46.50) on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Karman from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karman news, COO Jonathan Beaudoin sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 740,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,302,189. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Willis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $4,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 974,709 shares in the company, valued at $47,760,741. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,865,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,432,432.

Karman Stock Performance

Shares of Karman stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Karman Company Profile

(Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.