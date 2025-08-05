55,366 Shares in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Sionna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,995,000.

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts:

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:SION opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.17).

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sionna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on SION

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $950,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,744,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,840,198.08. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sionna Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sionna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sionna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.