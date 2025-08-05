AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of AIR opened at $73.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87. AAR has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 222.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,392,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,787.16. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 31,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,461,924.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 360,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,162,665.63. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,182 shares of company stock worth $6,614,452 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

