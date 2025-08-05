ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra Research cut ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE ABBNY opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ABB has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $67.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

