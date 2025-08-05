Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,600 shares, agrowthof139.4% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Accor Stock Performance

ACCYY stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Accor has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

