Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Advantest Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. Advantest has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $80.20.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 19.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Advantest will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

