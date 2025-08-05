AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Price Up 2.5% on Analyst Upgrade

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $267.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AeroVironment traded as high as $271.00 and last traded at $266.64. Approximately 229,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 832,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.07.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,153,390.65. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after buying an additional 293,553 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000,000 after buying an additional 221,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after buying an additional 317,530 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.03 and its 200 day moving average is $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

