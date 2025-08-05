Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $255.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $214.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of AMG stock opened at $214.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day moving average of $178.63. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $139.22 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

